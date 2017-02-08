  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Chris Kennedy announces Illinois governor run

Christopher Kennedy, left, smiles as he is congratulated by Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, right, after Kennedy was elected the new chairman of the U of I Board of Trustees in 2009. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chris Kennedy announced his run for Illinois governor Wednesday morning.

Kennedy said he will officially file paperwork with the Illinois State Board of Elections to launch his campaign for governor of Illinois.

The businessman said he is running for governor because he believes the state is headed in the wrong direction and that it has "never been in worse shape."

"It's time for Illinois to again embrace the American Dream--the notion that we are a country and a state where anyone can make it and where unlimited opportunity is the promise of our country," Kennedy said in a press release.

Kenney and his wife run Top Box Foods, a hunger-relief nonprofit. He also served as chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees from 2009 through 2015.

He is the son of the late Senator Robert Francis Kennedy.

Kennedy sent a video announcement to his supporters on Wednesday.

Related Topics:
newsBruce RaunerelectionSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Northeast
Boy Scouts alters policy, allows first transgender boy to join
More News
Top Stories
Several crashes reported on icy roads in southwest suburbs
Man beaten, stabbed during robbery at Loop CTA Blue Line station
Trump asserts he has right to enact travel ban
Charges pending against man who attacked Ogden students
Warren silenced by Senate GOP over Sessions criticism
Boy Scouts alters policy, allows first transgender boy to join
United Airlines experiencing flight delays
Show More
Police: Man found shot in Palatine Walmart parking lot
Police: University of Michigan students received racist, threatening emails
Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
Robber tosses large rock through River North store window
South Elgin boy home from hospital after alleged beating
More News
Photos
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
More Photos