Chris Kennedy announces Illinois governor run

Chris Kennedy announced his run for Illinois governor Wednesday morning.Kennedy said he will officially file paperwork with the Illinois State Board of Elections to launch his campaign for governor of Illinois.The businessman said he is running for governor because he believes the state is headed in the wrong direction and that it has "never been in worse shape.""It's time for Illinois to again embrace the American Dream--the notion that we are a country and a state where anyone can make it and where unlimited opportunity is the promise of our country," Kennedy said in a press release.Kenney and his wife run Top Box Foods, a hunger-relief nonprofit. He also served as chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees from 2009 through 2015.He is the son of the late Senator Robert Francis Kennedy.Kennedy sent a video announcement to his supporters on Wednesday.