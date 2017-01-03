POLITICS

Ameya Pawar, 47th Ward alderman, to run for governor in 2018

A Chicago alderman is considering his options for a run as the Democratic candidate for governor in Illinois. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar has announced he's running for Illinois governor.

The 47th Ward Alderman just tweeted out that he got the blessing of his wife and best friend.

He is the first and only Asian American on the Chicago City Council and had mentioned in the past he'd run as a progressive Democrat.

"I understand where I fit on the totem pole, but I'm not going to sit silent while the state gets ripped apart by politics," Pawar said.

The 36-year-old son of Indian-American immigrant parents represents a predominantly white North Side ward. After barely winning election in 2011, he won more than 82 percent of the vote there four years later, the largest margin of any alderman in 2015.

"He learned very quickly to make alliances without compromising himself," said 47th Ward resident Jurek Polanski.

"I believe we should come together and focus on equity and the way to do that is with a progressive agenda," Pawar said.

Pawar, who holds two master's degrees in administration from the University of Chicago, is known for his always-busy North Side office. His 47th Ward constituents include Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who would not endorse his alderman, but praised Pawar's intellect and desire.

"I think he should stay in City Council, but if his desire is to go somewhere else in service, he's built a record that's worthy of it," Emanuel said.
