Cook County Sheriff's Department lays off 125 due to beverage tax delay

Beverages are displayed at a demonstration against a proposed sugary drinks tax Wednesday, May 4, 2016, outside City Hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Cook County Sheriff's Department laid off 125 employees this week due to a delay in the county's sugary drink tax.

The proposed tax was supposed to take effect July 1, but a judge issued a temporary restraining order after some challenged the plan, calling it unconstitutional.

Sixty-six recruits had their training suspended, 47 trainees who started at the academy last month were laid off and 12 other employees - 8 of whom work at courthouses - were also let go.

More than 300 other county jobs were cut last week.

County residents could learn Friday whether or not the beverage tax will take effect.
