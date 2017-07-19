Cook County Sheriff's Department lays off 125 due to beverage tax delay

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Cook County Sheriff's Department laid off 125 employees this week due to a delay in the county's sugary drink tax.
The proposed tax was supposed to take effect July 1, but a judge issued a temporary restraining order after some challenged the plan, calling it unconstitutional.
Sixty-six recruits had their training suspended, 47 trainees who started at the academy last month were laid off and 12 other employees - 8 of whom work at courthouses - were also let go.
More than 300 other county jobs were cut last week.
County residents could learn Friday whether or not the beverage tax will take effect.