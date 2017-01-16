CTA bus, SUV crash on South Side; 11 hurt

END plan-1 on 79th& Kedzie has been secured. 11 victims#4 refusal. 2 reds to Christ. 1 yellow to LCM. 4 greens to holy cross. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 16, 2017

Eleven people were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a CTA bus on the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.The bus and an SUV collided near West 79th Street and South Kedzie Avenue in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood.Fire officials said two people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, one person was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, four people were taken to Holy Cross Hospital and four people refused medical treatment.No further details have been released.