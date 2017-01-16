  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Chicago Cubs celebrate World Series at White House...coming up at 12:05
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

CTA bus, SUV crash on South Side; 11 hurt

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Eleven people were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a CTA bus on the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

The bus and an SUV collided near West 79th Street and South Kedzie Avenue in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood.

Fire officials said two people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, one person was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, four people were taken to Holy Cross Hospital and four people refused medical treatment.


No further details have been released.
Related Topics:
newsbus crashCTAWrightwood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mexico Nightclub
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain creates slick roads
Cubs visiting White House to celebrate World Series championship
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
1 killed in shooting outside Ukrainian Village hot dog shop
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
No plans to digitize Carrie Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films, Lucasfilm says
Show More
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Rauner signs law requiring lead testing at schools, daycares
Cargo plane crashes in residential area of Kyrgyzstan, killing 37
Person shot by off-duty police sergeant in Albany Park
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos