NEWS

DePaul student shot during attempted robbery near Lincoln Park campus

DePaul University

CHICAGO (WLS) --
DePaul University issued a safety alert Tuesday morning after a student was shot late Monday night during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police said the 18-year-old man was walking near North Sheffield and North Lincoln avenues, just north of campus, around 11:45 p.m. when he was approached by two males. One of them had a gun. The suspects demanded his belongings and shot him in the leg as he started to run away.

DePaul said police notified the university about the incident around 5 a.m. The school's safety alert said to people demanded money from him in the 1100-block of West Lill Street around 1 a.m. Police said the victim was intoxicated and was not able to remember the exact location of the crime.

Police said the victim got himself to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. DePaul's safety alert said he was taken to Illinois Masonic for treatment and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

According to the safety alert section of DePaul's website, three other armed robberies were reported near the Lincoln Park campus in 2017.
NEWS
