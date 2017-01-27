Durty Nellie's apologizes after 'Build-A-Wall' burger special

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --A suburban bar has apologized after one of their burgers promotions faced backlash.
Durty Nellie's in Palatine, Ill., posted an image advertising a burger special called the "Build-A-Wall Burger Special" where customers could stack as many patties in between a bun and top with Mexican ingredients such as pico de gallo and salsa verde. The burgers were advertised for $15.
This comes after President Donald Trump signed executive actions to jump start construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and block federal grants from immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."
The company issued an apology on Facebook and took down the original post.