Emergency crews surround plane at O'Hare after tire issue, CFD says

Emergency crews surrounded a plane at O'Hare International Airport on Monday after a United Airlines plane experienced a "tire issue," fire officials said.The plane was seen on the tarmac with emergency crews surrounding it around 3 p.m. The 150 passengers and 6 crew members were bused back to the United terminal and will be boarding a flight at 5 p.m.A United Airlines spokesperson said flight 306 from O'Hare to Fort Myers experienced two blown tires early in the takeoff process and never left the runway.Flight 306 was scheduled to take off at 1:45 p.m.No injuries were reported Monday afternoon.