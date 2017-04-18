Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens shot, killed himself, Pennsylvania police say

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Robert Godwin, 74.

UPDATE Homicide suspect Steve Stephens' actual vehicle has Ohio Temp tag E363630 pic.twitter.com/tE3r5u4BNN — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

A Cleveland man who posted a video of himself fatally shooting an elderly grandfather on Easter Sunday, shot and killed himself Tuesday morning in Erie County, police confirmed."After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself," Pennsylvania State Police said.Shortly after 10 a.m. CST Tuesday, a tipster called police to report that Steve Stephen's white Ford Fusion was spotted in a McDonald's parking lot in Erie, Pa., Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.In a statement, Pennsylvania State Police said the citizen spotted him near the intersection of Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue in Erie County -- less than two miles from a state police location.A marked police vehicle spotted Stephen's vehicle and pursued him for about two miles, state police said. As police tried to stop him, Stephens' vehicle spun out of control. During that time, "Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head," state police said.It was not immediately known whether Stephens had a connection to Erie, the Cleveland police chief said. Erie County is about 100 miles northeast of Cleveland along Lake Erie.On Sunday, a ping from Stephens' cellphone was detected, prompting Cleveland officers and federal law enforcement officials to search the area. However, they did not find anything. Authorities were planning a more thorough search when the Stephens was spotted.Williams said they did not have many details Tuesday afternoon as they were still receiving information from Pennsylvania State Police."There are a lot of things about this that we don't know, a lot of circumstances that were are still gathering," Williams said.Stephens, 37, was wanted for the death of Robert Godwin, 74, who was a self-taught mechanic, father of ten and grandfather of 14. Godwin was shot while walking home from an Easter meal Sunday in Cleveland.The shooting sparked a three-day, multi-state manhunt for Stephens who had initially falsely claimed that he had shot more than a dozen people.In a rambling Facebook video, Stephens said, "I snapped, I just snapped."In the video, Stephens blamed a former girlfriend he had lived with, saying he woke up last week and "couldn't take it anymore." But in a statement Monday, the woman shed little light on what might have gone wrong and said Stephens was good to her and her children.Godwin's daughter Debbie Godwin told The Associated Press she would have preferred that Stephens remain alive and face prison time. She said: "If you did it, you have to face your crime."On Monday, a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.Stephens was an employee at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency in northeast Ohio, where he was a member of their ACT (assertive community treatment) team.