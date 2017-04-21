PEARL HARBOR

Family gets remains of Illinois veteran who died at Pearl Harbor

A flight at O'Hare Airport landed Friday afternoon that carried the remains of an Illinois veteran who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor. (WLS)

A flight at O'Hare Airport landed Friday afternoon that carried the remains of an Illinois veteran who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Fireman First Class Michael Galajdik finally came home Friday more than 75 years after his death and the Navy veteran from the Chicago area will be able to rest in peace.

"He's the first Pearl Harbor veteran in Illinois to be identified. The 68th veteran to be identified from the Pearl Harbor attack. It's very special to the family," Ryan Hayducak, Tezak's Funeral Home, said.

Galajdik was on the U.S.S. Oklahoma in December 1941 when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor killing more than 2,300 Americans.

The Navy veteran grew up in Lockport Township and was one of the hundreds of servicemen recovered but never positively identified, until now, because of improvements with DNA technology.

Maryann Sternisha said he husband George who is Galajdik's nephew was notified by the military about the positive identification.

Sternisha and his now deceased sister -- had been hoping to fulfill their promise they made to their mother in 2003 -- to bring Galajdik home.

"It's been something that my husband has wanted to do for years and years to bring closure and to fulfil a wish that his mother had of bringing him home, which she never was able to do," Sternisha said.

After arriving to full military honors, the remains of Galajdik will be escorted by the Illinois Patriot Guard and Warriors Watch.

"Sadly there was no family left that knew him, but just like them we will honor and respect and give him his due," Dave Gier, Illinois Patriot Guard, said.

After the dignified transfer at O'Hare, there will be a motorcade to Joliet and the funeral for Galajdik will take place Saturday.
