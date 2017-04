A suburban family has been reunited with the stranger who saved a toddler's life.Over the weekend, 2-year-old Noah Graham and his mother were finally able to thank their hero, Patrick Kissane, in person.It was a much scarier story last week when Noah started choking while at a Subway restaurant in Alsip.Without thinking twice, Patrick ran over to help, eventually the child's airway.Before Noah's mom could thank him, Kissane had already left the store.