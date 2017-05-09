Letter from President Trump to FBI Director James Comey, firing him.

This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities. If I can oppose his firing, so can you. https://t.co/zUp5kquy8q — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) May 9, 2017

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation by the agency into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.The statement from Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Comey was terminated and removed from office on the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions."The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.Comey is in Los Angeles for a previously scheduled speaking engagement. He is expected to keep that speaking engagement.The search for a new permanent director will begin immediately, the White House said. The acting FBI Director is Andrew McCabe, who was until an hour ago Comey's deputy. Attorney General Sessions is expected to appoint an interim acting FBI Director in the coming days as the search for a permanent replacement continues.In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI. Comey has come under intense scrutiny in recent months for his role in an investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email practices, including a pair of letters he sent to Congress on the matter in the closing days of last year's election.Trump made no mention of Comey's role in the Clinton investigation, which she has blamed in part for the election result that put him in the White House. But in announcing the firing, the White House circulated a scathing memo, written by deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, criticizing Comey's handling of the Clinton probe, including the director's decision to hold a news conference announcing its findings and releasing "derogatory information" about Clinton.The president asserted Comey informed him "on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation."Tuesday's stunning announcement came shortly after the FBI corrected a sentence in Comey's sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week. Comey told lawmakers that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, had sent "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop, including some with classified information.On Tuesday, the FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that only "a small number" of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there while most had simply been backed up from electronic devices. Most of the email chains on the laptop containing classified information were not the result of forwarding, the FBI said.A number of Senators and Representatives are insisting on an independent prosecutor to investigate possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia following FBI Director James Comey's firing.Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) released a statement, saying, "I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey's termination. I have found Director Comey to be a public servant of the highest order, and his dismissal further confuses an already difficult investigation by the Committee. In my interactions with the Director and with the Bureau under his leadership, he and the FBI have always been straightforward with our Committee. Director Comey has been more forthcoming with information than any FBI Director I can recall in my tenure on the congressional intelligence committees. His dismissal, I believe, is a loss for the Bureau and the nation."Sen. John Mccain (R-Ariz.) said, "Well I regret that that action had to be taken. It's unfortunate because I think he's a good man. But the president does have that authority... I always believe that we should have a select committee or commission because it's a very large issue - it's gotten larger - and it'll get more large as time goes by."Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, stood on the Senate floor and said he would await word from the White House on whether the investigation will continue.Durbin also released a statement, saying, "The termination and removal of James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last presidential campaign will continue and as to whether the investigation of any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI. Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues. Under these circumstances, I renew my call for an independent counsel and a special commission to fully investigate the Russian interference. We await clarification by the White House as soon as possible as to whether this investigation will continue and whether it will have a credible leader so that we know it will have a just outcome."Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he told Trump he was making a "big mistake" by firing Comey as it would continue to raise suspicions about the Trump administration attempting to purge the Justice Department of the officials investigating Russia's interference with the 2016 election."We know the FBI has been looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians, a very serious offense. Were these investigations getting too close to home for the president?" Schumer said. "This is part of a troubling pattern from the Trump Administration. They fired Sally Yates. They fired Preet Bharara. And now they fired Director Comey, the very man leading the investigation. This does not seem to be a coincidence."Schumer called on Deputy AG Rosenstein to appoint a special prosecutor to continue the investigation.Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said in part, "Congress needs to have immediate emergency hearings to obtain testimony directly from Attorney General Sessions, the deputy attorney general, and FBI Director Comey. The White House was already covering up for Michael Flynn by refusing to provide a single document to Congress, and now the President fired the one independent person who was doing the most to investigate President Trump and his campaign over allegations of coordination with Russia. It is mindboggling that the Attorney General - who claimed to have recused himself - was directly involved in the decision to fire Director Comey according to the White House itself. There is now a crisis of confidence at the Justice Department, and President Trump is not being held accountable because House Republicans refuse to work with us to do our job."Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), ranking member on the CIA subcommittee of the House Intelligence Committee, released a statement saying, in part, "The administration of justice must remain free of political influence, and President Trump has just leaped over that line. If he thinks this will halt or even slow investigations into his and his associates' conduct, he is sadly mistaken. The American people deserve to know what happened, and Trump's 'Tuesday Afternoon Massacre' won't interfere. Nobody recommended by this administration can be trusted to oversee this investigation, and so the need for an independent bipartisan commission is now more urgent than ever."Whistleblower Edward Snowden also weighed in on Comey's firing on Twitter, saying that even though Comey has been trying to jail him for years, "If I can oppose his firing, so can you."Some lawmakers in both parties welcomed news of the dismissal, an indication of the broad concern in Washington surrounding Comey's tenure at the FBI."Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well," said Republican Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, chairman of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said Trump called her Tuesday afternoon to inform her of his decision."The next FBI director must be strong and independent and will receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee," she said in a statement.The FBI Agents Association President Thomas O'Connor released a statement on Comey's firing, saying:Comey has been at the center of election-related controversy since he publicly announced the FBI would not recommend prosecuting the-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over emails found on a private server in a nationally-broadcast press conference.Comey captured headlines again in October 2016 when he publicly announced that the investigation into Clinton's emails had been reopened, before saying no actionable items had been found a short time later. Analysts and Clinton herself have said they believe those announcements contributed to her election loss.Less than a week before the election, Sen. Schumer said he had lost faith in Comey. "I do not have confidence in him any longer," he told Bloomberg News at the time.In January, House Democrats left a briefing on Russian hacking furious, and calling Comey unfit to lead the FBI."I was nonjudgmental until the last 15 minutes. I no longer have that confidence in him," Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), ranking member of the Veteran Affairs Committee, told The Hill. "Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing - my confidence has been shook."That same day, the Wall Street Journal editorial board called on Comey to resign, saying, "The best service Mr. Comey can render his country now is to resign. Failing that, Jeff Sessions should invite him for a meeting after he is confirmed as Attorney General and ask him to resign."And last week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized Comey's "disparate" treatment of the Clinton email investigation and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election."Nothing excuses the disparate way he handled those. I don't' think in any way he justified both what he did and why he treated those investigations so differently," Schiff said.Comey, 56, is a 1985 graduate of the University of Chicago Law School and fondly remembered his time on Chicago's South Side in a speech at the University in October 2015."It's great to be back at the place I called home for three years," Comey told the crowd, urging students to consider a life of public service. "I didn't know exactly what I was going to do with my law degree but my hope was to find a job that would allow me to make a difference in some way. This school gave me the confidence and tools to serve people who needed help," he said.He was nominated by President Barack Obama for the FBI post in 2013 to a 10-year term. Praised for his independence and integrity, Comey has spent three decades in law enforcement and has been no stranger to controversy.Before the past months' controversies, Comey was perhaps best known for a remarkable 2004 standoff with top officials in the George W. Bush administration over a federal domestic surveillance program.As the deputy attorney general, Comey rushed to the hospital bed of Attorney General John Ashcroft to physically stop White House officials in their bid to get his ailing boss to reauthorize a secret no-warrant wiretapping program.Comey described the incident in 2007 testimony to Congress, explaining that he believed the spy program put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks was legally questionable.When he learned that Andrew Card, the president's chief of staff, and Alberto Gonzales, the White House counsel, were heading to Ashcroft's hospital room despite Ashcroft's wife's instructions that there be no visitors, Comey told Congress, Comey beat them there and watched as Ashcroft turned them away."That night was probably the most difficult night of my professional life," Comey said.