Less than a month after the Federal Bureau of Investigation posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed ABC7 Eyewitness News Executive Producer Anne Swaney, the bureau has doubled the reward money.The FBI is now offering $20,000 in the case.Swaney disappeared on Jan. 14, 2016, while vacationing in western Belize. Her body was found by searchers a day later, floating in the Mopan River, which skirts the horse ranch and eco-resort where she had been staying.Authorities determined she had been strangled . Belize police and FBI agents who have been assisting in the case have no motive for the murder nor any prime suspects.Most of her belongings were found on a recreation deck next to the river, where she was believed to have been last seen. Her cell phone has not been recovered, authorities told the ABC7 I-Team.Last month, on the one-year anniversary of her murder, FBI officials working out of the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan, Belize, told the I-Team that more than one person may have been responsible for the killing.