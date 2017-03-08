  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER ALERT: High wind WARNING or ADVISORY for most of Chicago area until this evening...details and forecast
NEWS

Firefighter who lost both legs in 2013 motel fire that killed 4 dies

EMBED </>More News Videos

Captain Bill Dowling has died nearly four years fter the fire at the Southwest Inn.

HOUSTON --
Captain William Dowling, who was seriously injured in the 2013 motel fire that killed four Houston firefighters, has died.

The hero known as Iron Bill was recently hospitalized with pneumonia and cellulitis, according to a Facebook page managed by his wife.


On May 31, 2013, Capt. Dowling was injured while fighting a massive fire at the Southwest Inn motel along the Southwest Freeway. He lost both legs after they were pinned beneath burning debris. Four heroes were killed in the five-alarm fire: Robert Bebee, Robert Garner, Matthew Renaud, and Anne Sullivan.


"There were dozens of acts of heroism that took place that day, and our firefighters got Bill out of that situation and gave him the first chance of survival," then-HFD Fire Chief Terry Garrison said as Dowling was released from the hospital.
SEE ALSO: Update on Captain Dowling's condition following the fire
EMBED More News Videos

Captain William Dowling update post fire

Related Topics:
newsdeadly firehouston fire departmentfirefightersfirefighter injuredu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
North Korea may be Trump's greatest foreign policy challenge
Authorities investigating drowning of 9-month-old Cicero boy
Trump, Netanyahu speak by phone, discuss 'Iran's malevolent behavior'
Firefighters say 19 dead in fire at Guatemala child shelter
More News
Top Stories
Man who beat murder rap fatally shot soon after leaving jail
Police: Violent 'gangbangers' arrested in string of sex assaults, robberies
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Chicago women take part in 'A Day Without a Woman'
Police: Man kills girlfriend in attempted murder-suicide outside convention center
Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
Firefighters say 19 dead in fire at Guatemala child shelter
Show More
Skydeck closed due to high winds; gusts up to 55 mph expected
Researcher allegedly took uranium home; authorities find trace amounts on toilet
Authorities investigating drowning of 9-month-old Cicero boy
Federal criminal probe being opened into WikiLeaks' publication of CIA documents
Stars of 'American Crime' talk season 3 premiere
More News
Top Video
Chicago women take part in 'A Day Without a Woman'
More riverfront park space coming to West Ridge
Downers Grove woman chosen to help give Cubs their World Series rings
Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, many injured
More Video