Firefighters caring for 3 children left at station

Police have a mystery on their hands after three young children were dropped off at a Houston fire station overnight.An apartment security guard found three brothers, ages 2, 3 and 6, walking along Lakeside Estates Drive in the Briar Forest area, around 2pm Monday. She searched nine hours for their family. When she couldn't find them, she called Child Protective Services. CPS instructed her to taken them to the closest fire station.Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, the security guard brought the kids to Houston Fire Station 69 off the West Sam Houston Parkway.Police were called. Firefighters made sure the children were healthy and comfortable, then brought them by ambulance to CPS where they stayed overnight."They're safe, they're healthy. They're fine, they're happy. They're being taken care of," said Tejal Patel with CPS.Overnight, police say a woman in north Houston filed a missing person's report matching the description of the three brothers. Investigators say she identified herself as a relative and told police she planned to go to CPS. As of 11am Tuesday, the woman had not shown up.Patel says once the little boys feel comfortable, CPS workers will interview them about their family."Where are Mommy and Daddy? How did you wind up alone? We'll be talking to neighbors, seeing if they know anything and talking to other family members," Patel said.At this point, it's unclear who the boys are, where their family is and if someone meant to abandon them.