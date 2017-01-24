NEWS

Firefighters caring for 3 children left at station
EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters are caring for three children left at a Houston fire station overnight

By
HOUSTON --
Police have a mystery on their hands after three young children were dropped off at a Houston fire station overnight.

An apartment security guard found three brothers, ages 2, 3 and 6, walking along Lakeside Estates Drive in the Briar Forest area, around 2pm Monday. She searched nine hours for their family. When she couldn't find them, she called Child Protective Services. CPS instructed her to taken them to the closest fire station.

Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, the security guard brought the kids to Houston Fire Station 69 off the West Sam Houston Parkway.

ORIGINAL VIDEO REPORT: 3 children found outside Houston fire station
EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters have a mystery on their hands after a woman leaves three kids at the front door of an HFD firehouse overnight



Police were called. Firefighters made sure the children were healthy and comfortable, then brought them by ambulance to CPS where they stayed overnight.

"They're safe, they're healthy. They're fine, they're happy. They're being taken care of," said Tejal Patel with CPS.

Overnight, police say a woman in north Houston filed a missing person's report matching the description of the three brothers. Investigators say she identified herself as a relative and told police she planned to go to CPS. As of 11am Tuesday, the woman had not shown up.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Three children found abandoned taken to fire station



Patel says once the little boys feel comfortable, CPS workers will interview them about their family.

"Where are Mommy and Daddy? How did you wind up alone? We'll be talking to neighbors, seeing if they know anything and talking to other family members," Patel said.

At this point, it's unclear who the boys are, where their family is and if someone meant to abandon them.
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedhouston fire departmentu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Details of Trump Reinstating Policy Affecting Overseas Abortions
911 dispatcher rescues woman locked in trunk
Two Unsubstantiated Claims Made by Trump Since He Became President
More News
Top Stories
Chicago man killed by off-duty Robbins officer was shot in back, autopsy says
Woman, 2 Young Children Missing After Blind Date
Feds find $20 million in a mattress box spring
HS student dies following intramural basketball game
Chicago man gets 9 months in celebrity nude photo hack
Streeterville building evacuated due to coolant leak
Dad shot, killed in front of son during online sale transaction
Show More
Chicago murders in January 2017 outpace same period in 2016
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash honored with escort
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
911 dispatcher rescues woman locked in trunk
VIDEO: Man rides Jet Ski through storm waters
More News
Top Video
Chicago murders in January 2017 outpace same period in 2016
Chicago man gets 9 months in celebrity nude photo hack
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash honored with escort
HS student dies following intramural basketball game
More Video