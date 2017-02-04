Forest Park police officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) --A traffic stop in west suburban Forest Park turned deadly after a police officer shot and killed the driver Friday night, police said.
A car that was reported stolen from Glendale Heights was spotted by Chicago police after being involved in a hit and run crash at Adams Street and Central Avenue at about 6:19 p.m., police said. The car was spotted heading westbound on Jackson Boulevard toward Oak Park.
A Forest Park police officer saw the car and suspect inside near Jackson and Harlem Avenue heading westbound and began following.
The driver, trying to lose the officer, turned around eastbound. The officer tried to approach the car on foot when police said the suspect began driving towards the officer. That's when the officer opened fire into the moving car, shooting and killing the suspect.
The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the incident.