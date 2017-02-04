NEWS

Forest Park police officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect

By
FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A traffic stop in west suburban Forest Park turned deadly after a police officer shot and killed the driver Friday night, police said.

A car that was reported stolen from Glendale Heights was spotted by Chicago police after being involved in a hit and run crash at Adams Street and Central Avenue at about 6:19 p.m., police said. The car was spotted heading westbound on Jackson Boulevard toward Oak Park.

A Forest Park police officer saw the car and suspect inside near Jackson and Harlem Avenue heading westbound and began following.

The driver, trying to lose the officer, turned around eastbound. The officer tried to approach the car on foot when police said the suspect began driving towards the officer. That's when the officer opened fire into the moving car, shooting and killing the suspect.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the incident.
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingForest ParkGlendale Heights
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Fatal police-involved shooting reported in Forest Park
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Judge Issues Nationwide Restraining Order on Trump Immigration Action
First Photo of Bush Since Hospital Stay Hits Internet
More News
Top Stories
School officials: South Elgin middle school student severely beaten by classmate
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Huntley HS student faces discipline after bring racist pamphlets to school
Super-tight Super Bowl security could help Chicago
Worker killed in Geneva Commons tower accident ID'd
9-year-old girl calls 911, said her dad was driving drunk
KKK recruitment flyers found in another south suburb
Show More
Drug lord diva: El Chapo airs prison grievances in court
Mass mooning planned at Chicago's Trump Tower
ATF denies reports it's sending 20 agents to Chicago.
Police release sketches of suspects in designer dog theft
Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos