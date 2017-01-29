Former CPD Superintendent Joseph DiLeonardi dies at 84

Former Chicago Police Superintendent and U.S. Marshal Joseph DiLeonardi died on Sunday. He was 84 years old.DiLeonardi joined the Chicago Police Department in 1955 and rose up the ranks to become Chief of Homicide and later Superintendent in 1979.U.S. President Bill Clinton appointed him a United States Marshal in 1994.DiLeonardi played in the baseball championship game in 1948 and was a Hall of Fame University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign baseball player.He was an avid runner, running the Boston and Chicago Marathons multiple times, and ran every day for 28 years.Services for DiLeonardi will be held at Cumberland Chapels in Norridge on Tuesday. Mass will be held at Holy Name Cathedral on Wednesday.