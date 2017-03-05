Garage fire in Lake Forest leaves 1 dead, police say

Police are investigating a fatal garage fire that took place in north suburban Lake Forest on Sunday.Lake Forest Police arrived at the house in the 700-block of Waveland Road around 11:26 a.m. to find smoke and light coming from the garage of the home.A man was found dead in the garage, police said. No one else was reported injured.The Lake Forest Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire within three minutes, officials said.The cause of the fire and death are under investigation.