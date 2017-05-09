  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Gary toddler's manner of death released; foster mother charged with murder

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Authorities released new details about the killing of a 21-month-old girl who was found dead in her crib last week in Gary, Ind. Her foster mother has been charged in her murder.

Emma Salinas died as a result of asphyxia due to suffocation, complicated with blunt force trauma to the head, Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

On May 4, Gary police responded to a home in the 7500-block of Ash Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emma was living with 32-year-old Jamila S. Hodge, her foster mother. Hodge was charged with murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and other felonies, police said.

Jamila S. Hodge



Angela Salinas, Emma's biological mother, said the Indiana Department of Child Services put her four children in the foster home after a domestic incident with her boyfriend in January 2016.

Salinas said Emma appeared to be sick the day before she was found dead in her crib, and had asked that her daughter be taken to the doctor.

"I saw her the night before. I had a visitation with my four kids. It was horrible. That was the last time I hugged her," Salinas said.

Salinas said from the start, she felt something was wrong.

"My second oldest, she had a bruise by her eye and she didn't want to tell me. She was scared. My son had a sty in his eye and he had bruises on them. They wouldn't tell me anything. They were scared," Salinas said.

She said her concerns were dismissed and was repeatedly told that her children were OK.

The Indiana Department of Child Services did not return requests for comment on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsfoster carebaby deathIndianaGary
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Foster mother charged in toddler's death in Gary
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
3 killed by avalanche in French Alps
Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be 'blackmailed' by Russians
Officials fear Russia could try to target US through popular software firm under FBI scrutiny
More News
Top Stories
Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawl breaks out
Hiker from River Forest vanishes in Montana's Great Bear Wilderness
Are you eating your fleece?
Benny the Bull sued over injury during Chicago Bulls game
List of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
Alderman given police protection after reported threat
Show More
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
Teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
Slow and steady rain falls during morning commute
'Melrose Place' actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress
Retired Marine killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos