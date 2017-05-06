NEWS

Foster mother charged in toddler's death in Gary

Emma Salinas (Family photo)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 32-year-old Gary woman was charged after a 21-month-old girl was found dead, police said Saturday.

Jamila S. Hodge, who is the foster mother of the toddler, was charged with murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and other felonies, police said.

On Thursday, Gary police responded to a home in the 7500-block of Ash Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. The Lake County Coroner's Office pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The baby's mother identified the girl as Emma Salinas.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Kristopher Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
