Get into the swing of things at the Chicago Golf Show

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --If you're ready to get to the golf course, you don't want to go for the green without first making a trip to the Chicago Golf Show. It's coming to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center February 24-26, 2017.
The event features free golf lessons from top pros, the latest in golf technology, and even free chances to play at some of the Chicago area's favorite courses. Hundreds of exhibitors will be selling golf equipment, balls, shoes, apparel and more at deep discounts. Golf travel also will be a focus of the show, with dozens of travel destinations on hand to help golfers with their next golf trip.
In addition to great golf, this year's Chicago Golf Show will also feature baseball Hall of Fame members Tim Raines, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, and former Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg. Raines will at appear on the Daily Herald Main Stage at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 with nationally renowned golf instructor Joe Bosco of the Glen Club. Sandberg, a 2005 HOF inductee, is scheduled to appear with Bosco on the Main Stage at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
Gordon Glod from Tour Edge Golf in Batavia, Illinois, joined ABC 7 live from the Chicago Golf Show to preview all the fun.
Chicago Golf Show
Date: Feb. 25-26
Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 River Road, Rosemont
Admission: $11
Can people still come out and join at the time of our interview? Yes
Is this open to the public? Yes
How can people get involved after the talkback?
Visit chicagogolfshow.com