HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --A 13-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured when their car was struck by an SUV that was being chased by East Chicago and Hammond police on Wednesday.
The girl has been identified as 13-year-old Julianna Chambers of Whiting, Ind. She was with her grandmother in a Chevy Equinox when it was T-boned by a Dodge Durango being chased by East Chicago police into Hammond at about 5 p.m., police said.
State police said the Dodge ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Equinox in the intersection of Gostlin and Columbia Avenue. Hammond police joined the chase east on Gostlin Street.
State and local police have not said why they were pursuing the Durango or what charges may be pending.
State police said the driver of the Equinox, 57-year-old Theresa Taramo of Whiting, Ind., was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in critical condition and then airlifted to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Her granddaughter, 13-year-old Julianna Chambers also of Whiting, was taken to Saint Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, where she died
The driver of the Durango and a passenger were both received minor injuries.