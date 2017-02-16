NEWS

Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following police chase identified

A 13-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured after a police chase in Hammond. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A 13-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured when their car was struck by an SUV that was being chased by East Chicago and Hammond police on Wednesday.

The girl has been identified as 13-year-old Julianna Chambers of Whiting, Ind. She was with her grandmother in a Chevy Equinox when it was T-boned by a Dodge Durango being chased by East Chicago police into Hammond at about 5 p.m., police said.

State police said the Dodge ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Equinox in the intersection of Gostlin and Columbia Avenue. Hammond police joined the chase east on Gostlin Street.

State and local police have not said why they were pursuing the Durango or what charges may be pending.

State police said the driver of the Equinox, 57-year-old Theresa Taramo of Whiting, Ind., was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in critical condition and then airlifted to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Her granddaughter, 13-year-old Julianna Chambers also of Whiting, was taken to Saint Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, where she died

The driver of the Durango and a passenger were both received minor injuries.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Lake Bluff school officials send teacher sexual abuse notice
Police: Man arrested after armed robbery of Skokie Walgreens
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
