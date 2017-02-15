NEWS

Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following police chase

(Shutterstock)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
Indiana State Police said a 13-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother was critically injured when their car was struck by an SUV that was being chased by East Chicago and Hammond police.

State police said the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. State police said East Chicago officers were pursuing a Dodge Durango, which drove into Hammond. Hammond police joined the chase east on Gostlin Street.

State police said the Dodge ran a red light and hit the driver's side of a Chevy Equinox in the intersection of Gostlin and Columbia Avenue.



State police said the driver of the Equinox, 57-year-old Theresa Taramo of Whiting, Ind., was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in critical condition and then airlifted to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Her granddaughter, 13-year-old Julianna Chambers also of Whiting, was taken to Saint Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, where she died.

The driver of the Durango, Donnell Howard Jr., 31, of Highland, Ind., was taken into custody by East Chicago police. His passenger Jessica Pichon, 27, of Danville, Ill., was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

State and local police have not said what led to the police chase, or what charges may be pending for the crash.
Related Topics:
newscar crashpolice chaseteen killedHammond
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Rick Bayless will close Chicago restaurants for Thursday immigrant action
ND governor issues evacuation order for pipeline protest camp
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
Man shot by Amtrak police outside Union Station dies
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Rick Bayless will close Chicago restaurants for Thursday immigrant action
Show More
Lake Bluff school officials send teacher sexual abuse notice
Police: Man arrested after armed robbery of Skokie Walgreens
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
Nearly 125 CFD graduates honored at Navy Pier ceremony
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos