Graffiti of the Trump name and a swastika was found in a bathroom at Northbrook Public Library last week, the fifth such incident at the library in the last two months.In all of the incidents, the Trump name and a swastika was either etched or drawn onto a wall, ceiling, paper towel dispenser or door.All of the graffiti was reported since Nov. 28, 2016 was found in the first and third floor men's bathroom.Police are investigating.