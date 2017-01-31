NEWS

Texas high school student detained by immigration officials being held in Chicago

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 16-year-old Katy High School student has been detained after a flight to Jordan, his attorney confirmed to Eyewitness News.

By
KATY, TX --
A Katy High School student from Jordan is being held at a detention center in Chicago.

Mohammad Khadra, 16, was stopped by immigration officials at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Saturday, hours after President Trump's controversial immigration order was signed. He was returning home from Jordan, where he had traveled to renew his visa.

Jordan is not on the list of seven nations impacted by the immigration order. It's not clear why Khadra was detained; his attorney is still working to secure his release.

"It's not just the seven countries that are listed in the Executive Order who are being stopped in the airport," said Ali Zakaria, attorney for Khadra. "It's essentially everyone who is Muslim or who is from a Muslim country in the world is being stopped and scrutinized."

Khadra was reportedly held at Bush Airport for two days before being transferred to a children's holding facility Chicago.

"Why does [Customs and Border Protection] hold a child at the airport for 48 hours without letting him communicate with his family?"

Zakaria says Khadra, who is high school junior, is living with his older brother while attending Katy High School. His parents live in Jordan.

"What is unusual is the number of Muslims being stopped at the airport, questioned for six to nine hours, and what's unusual in this case is for the child to be detained for 48 hours, then transferred," said Zakaria.

Well-known immigration attorney Gordon Quan, who is not involved in the case, says the detention of minors is growing, especially in predominantly Muslim countries. Sometimes, clients and officials aren't even sure why certain people are being held.

"Now with this increased scrutiny, they're just holding everybody because they don't know what they want to do," said Quan, who has advised his clients, even green card holders, not to travel.

Zakaria says he has filed paperwork to get all the documents related to Khadra, hoping to find out why the teenager is being held. Although he hopes the situation is quickly resolved, the attorney says he wouldn't be surprised if the teenager is held for several months.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationmiddle eastu.s. & worldbush intercontinental airportKatyIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump cancels trip to Milwaukee; Harley-Davidson not comfortable with likely protests, source says
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
More News
Top Stories
President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
7 arrested at #ResistTrumpTuesday protest in Chicago
Chicago's 7-cent disposable bag tax starts Wednesday
Chicago doctor blocked from returning home sues Trump
Trump cancels trip to Milwaukee; Harley-Davidson not comfortable with likely protests, source says
Show More
Designer dogs stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
CPD supt. asks city to investigate fiancee's actions after traffic stop
Report: Trump sends $10K check to Illinois single dad
Police: Employee struck disabled adult at Elmhurst group home
Family dog killed in drive-by shooting
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago's 7-cent disposable bag tax starts Wednesday
Display of crosses for gun violence victims stirs debate in Englewood
Chicago refugee support groups denounce Trump's travel ban
More Video