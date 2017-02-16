I-Team: Most Chicago police accused of domestic violence go undisciplined

CHICAGO (WLS) --The ABC 7 I-Team uncovered a stunning number of domestic violence complaints against Chicago police officers and an overwhelming lack of disciplinary action.
In the investigation, the I-Team uncovered thousands of domestic violence complaints against Chicago police officers.
In a database obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the I-Team found 5,280 domestic violence complaints filed against Chicago police officers since the year 2000. That's more than 340 complaints filed every year and on average, nearly one per day.
"We know that it's something that often happens behind closed doors and so I would suspect that the numbers are even higher than that," Stephanie Love-Patterson, the executive director of Connections for Abused Women and their Children, said.
"It's almost like we're robots. 'Oh they'll be fine it's the police.' Police aren't always fine," Dean Angelo, from the Fraternal Order of Police, said.
They also aren't always disciplined after domestic violence allegations. Instead, the vast majority are labeled Code 600.
For more information on the I-Team's investigation, watch ABC 7 News at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
RESOURCES FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS
State of Illinois DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Helpline
877-863-6338 (877-TO END DV)
Via: Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence:
www.ilcadv.org
Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC)
1116 N. Kedzie Ave, 5th Floor
Chicago, IL 60651
773.489.9081
24-hour Crisis Line: 773-278-4566
www.cawc.org
National Center on Domestic Violence, Trauma & Mental Health
www.nationalcenterdvtraumamh.org
City of Chicago Domestic Violence Help Line
Phone: 877-863-6338
www.cityofchicago.org
Domestic Violence Shelters in Illinois
www.chicagosubhousing.com
Illinois Domestic Violence Agencies by City
www.dhs.state.il.us
Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women's Network
batteredwomensnetwork.org
Family Shelter Service, DuPage County
605 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, Illinois 60187
Tel: 630-221-8290
www.familyshelterservice.org
Domestic Violence Shelters/All Suburban
www.chicagosubhousing.com