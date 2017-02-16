I-Team: Most Chicago police accused of domestic violence go undisciplined

RESOURCES FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS

The ABC 7 I-Team uncovered a stunning number of domestic violence complaints against Chicago police officers and an overwhelming lack of disciplinary action.In the investigation, the I-Team uncovered thousands of domestic violence complaints against Chicago police officers.In a database obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the I-Team found 5,280 domestic violence complaints filed against Chicago police officers since the year 2000. That's more than 340 complaints filed every year and on average, nearly one per day."We know that it's something that often happens behind closed doors and so I would suspect that the numbers are even higher than that," Stephanie Love-Patterson, the executive director of Connections for Abused Women and their Children, said."It's almost like we're robots. 'Oh they'll be fine it's the police.' Police aren't always fine," Dean Angelo, from the Fraternal Order of Police, said.They also aren't always disciplined after domestic violence allegations. Instead, the vast majority are labeled Code 600.For more information on the I-Team's investigation, watch ABC 7 News at 10 p.m. on Thursday.877-863-6338 (877-TO END DV)Via: Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence:1116 N. Kedzie Ave, 5th FloorChicago, IL 60651773.489.908124-hour Crisis Line: 773-278-4566Phone: 877-863-6338605 E. Roosevelt RoadWheaton, Illinois 60187Tel: 630-221-8290