  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Fmr. President Obama speaks at U of C event..Coming up at 11
AIR TRAVEL

Kenny G serenades plane passengers, raises money for Relay for Life

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kenny G helped raise money for a cause with a sweet sky-high serenade. (Rochela Pagsibigan via Storyful)

Peanuts, pretzels, or smooth jazz?

Plane passengers were treated to a sky-high serenade from Kenny G on Saturday for a heartwarming reason.


Delta crew announced that a woman was raising money for Relay for Life because her 30-year-old daughter had died from cancer. They said that famed saxophonist Kenny G, who was on the Tampa-to-San Francisco flight, had promised to perform if they met their fundraising goal.

"Within roughly 5 minutes, we all raised closed [sic] to $2k," passenger Frank Wyszynski told Storyful. "He performed and it was just an amazing moment. So awesome of him to do that so randomly, and for such a great cause."

Related Topics:
newsentertainmentmusicjazzfeel goodbuzzworthywatercoolerair traveltravel
Load Comments
AIR TRAVEL
Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger mid-flight
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
United slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident
More air travel
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ANALYSIS: How Trump accomplished so little yet so much in first 100 days
US astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks American spaceflight record
22 arrested, 50 lbs. of marijuana seized in 'pot party' raid
Father of missing boy found passed out at park, arrested
More News
Top Stories
Former President Obama to speak at U of C
Missing 24-year-old Elmhurst man found dead in quarry
7 dead, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Crash-and-grab burglars hit high-end Mag Mile store
Father of missing boy found passed out at park, arrested
Police: Man attempted to lure 4 boys into van in Auburn Gresham
22 arrested, 50 lbs. of marijuana seized in 'pot party' raid
Show More
Massive snake spotted kickin' it with cat
Man put bag over girl's head in attempted kidnapping, police say
Shot fired during Lincoln Park store robbery
Bebe expects to close all its stores by the end of May
New Orleans takes down 1st of 4 Confederate statues
More News
Top Video
Crash-and-grab burglars hit high-end Mag Mile store
Former President Obama to speak at U of C
Formerly homeless veteran gives back at Hines VA pantry
Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles
More Video