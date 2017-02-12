CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Kids find fun at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 2017 Chicago Auto Show runs through Feb. 20. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 2017 Chicago Auto Show kicked off this weekend and, despite not having drivers licenses, kids found many attractions to keep them interested.

The family-friendly auto show has lots of cars, but the child-friendly features including a kids zone with a small playground where kids can dive into a pool of plastic balls or ride down the slide.

There is also the LEGO Batmobile.

"He climbs in and out of the cars and loves it," said mom Christine Keaton.

Another exhibit allows kids to control cars by remote control and also shows a self-driving version, which actually maneuvers the maze a little more safely.

The Chicago Auto Show runs through Feb. 20.
Related Topics:
newschicago auto showauto showautoshowSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
ABC 7 Presents the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
2017 Chicago Auto Show opens to public
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More chicago auto show
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
2 Chicago girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate incidents
Man barricades himself in car on Lake Shore Drive causing traffic delays
More News
Top Stories
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Thousands evacuate as officials eye California dam spillway
Man barricades himself in car on Lake Shore Drive causing traffic delays
Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Chicago's Chance the Rapper wins 3 Grammy Awards
Woman, 19, fatally struck by SUV on Lake Shore Drive
Show More
Jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76
Couples marry, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck
Verizon is bringing back unlimited data
Iowa man charged with seeking sex from girl, 12, in Bridgeview
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
More News
Top Video
Couples marry, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Fresh ideas for your home at the North Shore Home & Garden Show
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video