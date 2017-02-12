Kids find fun at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

The 2017 Chicago Auto Show kicked off this weekend and, despite not having drivers licenses, kids found many attractions to keep them interested.The family-friendly auto show has lots of cars, but the child-friendly features including a kids zone with a small playground where kids can dive into a pool of plastic balls or ride down the slide.There is also the LEGO Batmobile."He climbs in and out of the cars and loves it," said mom Christine Keaton.Another exhibit allows kids to control cars by remote control and also shows a self-driving version, which actually maneuvers the maze a little more safely.The Chicago Auto Show runs through Feb. 20.