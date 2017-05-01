  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids

EMBED </>More News Videos

Ashanti Hunter's family is grieving after her life ended in a violent shooting

By
HOUSTON --
Family says Ashanti Hunter's three children were there when she was shot to death by her boyfriend.

Albee Lewis is expected to face a judge in a Houston courtroom later this morning.

His alleged victim was 32 years old, and leaves behind a family questioning how this could happen.

Officials: Man fatally shot girlfriend at apartment complex in North Harris County
EMBED More News Videos

Family says children watched their mother shot to death, Kevin Quinn reports.



"Why, why, why? I just want to know why, why, why would you do this?" Hunter's cousin Myriane Rodrigues said. "You're hurting our family, you're hurting these kids."


Rodrigues said she had just dropped off Hunter's three kids at their apartment when they came running back outside. The kids said their mom was fighting with her boyfriend.

The cousin ran for help, but it was too late. Police say Lewis shot Hunter several times.

You can see the bullet holes in the cousin's car window.

EMBED More News Videos

Family members are still trying to comprehend how this could have happened



Family says Hunter and Lewis had been dating five years and no one knew about any issues.
"You never think something like this will happen. It's a relationship. You don't think it's going to end like this. You wouldn't think that," said Charlene Scott, a friend of Hunter's.

Again, we're expecting to see him here in court later this morning.
Related Topics:
newsshootingdomestic violenceboyfriend chargedhomicide investigationmurderwoman killedu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: Woman robbed, then sexually assaulted in Horner Park
Trump aide to leave White House, official says
45 killed in April shootings, Chicago police say
Flight diverted due to smoke on plane
More News
Top Stories
Flight diverted due to smoke on plane
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
San Diego witness: 'Relaxed' gunman held beer in 1 hand, gun in the other
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns
May Day marchers fight for immigrant rights
Police: 4 dead, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Toddler with terminal disease sworn in as federal agent for day
Woman shot 3 times in stomach rescued by Good Samaritan
List of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
Ohio quadruplets all Yale-bound
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
More News
Top Video
Police: Woman robbed, then sexually assaulted in Horner Park
May Day marchers fight for immigrant rights
Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns
Technology tells survivors' stories at Illinois Holocaust Museum
More Video