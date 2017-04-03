NEWS

Man beat, burned 3-year-old boy in case of 'horrific' child abuse, prosecutors say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Court officials call child abuse case one of the worst ever

By
HOUSTON --
A 3-year-old boy is hospitalized in stable condition and the man described as his stepfather is charged with injury to a child.

The charge doesn't begin to describe the damage detailed to the child in court today. The boy showed signs of repeated beatings, cigarette burns and bruises to his body, plus a bloated abdomen and "stick-thin arms."

The probable cause document states that food and nutrition had been withheld from the child, and not just for a few days.

"There wasn't one part of his body that wasn't injured," prosecutors said in court.

Miguel Avalos, 29, was arrested at the northwest Houston apartment he shared with the boy's mother and her four other children. The oldest is 6. Her youngest is a newborn, fathered by Avalos. The other four, including the victim, have a different biological father.

An unidentified witness contacted Houston Police Wednesday, offering photographs of the child's injuries as evidence. Court papers state that when police arrived, he refused to allow them in to see the child. The witness had asked Avalos to take the child to a hospital, but he refused, saying he was putting cream on the scratches and wounds, according to documents.

Avalos has a criminal record dating back 11 years. It includes theft, pot possession, domestic violence, burglary, DWI, and more. The injury to a child charge is the most violent one so far.

Two days after he was arrested, an apartment cleaning crew was tossing the family's possessions out the door. A baby's crib was on the lawn. The mother and children left immediately after his arrest. CPS is now filing for temporary custody of the children.

CPS spokesperson Tiffani Butler said none of the other children showed signs of physical injury.
Related Topics:
newschild abuseu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis, officials say
9 dead in Russian subway explosion
10 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged in Facebook Live sexual assault to appear in court
9 dead in Russian subway explosion
Police told woman to 'stop calling 911' hours before she was killed
6 dead, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Girl, 13, jumps from moving truck to escape man accused of sex assault
3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis, officials say
6 shot in East Garfield Park
Show More
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
Woman convicted in fatal crash caught driving on revoked license
White Sox open season on South Side Monday
Overdue property tax bills go up for auction Monday
Police: Man claims 'sexsomnia' as defense in sex assault
More News
Top Video
White Sox open season on South Side Monday
Teen charged in Facebook Live sexual assault to appear in court
Family seeks help for 7 children found living in squalor in Englewood
6 shot in East Garfield Park
More Video