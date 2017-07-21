Man charged in fatal Hammond hit-and-run

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --Hammond police announced Friday that a man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month.
The victim, identified as 59-year-old Guadalupe Becerra Medina, was crossing the street in the 6400-block of Columbia Ave. at about 9:15 p.m. on July 1 when he was struck by a 2011 Lincoln. Medina was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Police later located the vehicle they said belonged to the suspect. On Friday, police said 29-year-old Kyle Koliboski of Crown Point, Ind. has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a fatality.