Man charged in fatal Hammond hit-and-run

Kyle Koliboski. (Hammond police)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
Hammond police announced Friday that a man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Guadalupe Becerra Medina, was crossing the street in the 6400-block of Columbia Ave. at about 9:15 p.m. on July 1 when he was struck by a 2011 Lincoln. Medina was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police later located the vehicle they said belonged to the suspect. On Friday, police said 29-year-old Kyle Koliboski of Crown Point, Ind. has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a fatality.
