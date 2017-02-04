NEWS

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

Jesse Gather. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the West Side, police said Friday.

Investigators said Jesse Gather, 48, was driving in the 1300-block of South Kedzie Avenue on Wednesday when he struck the victim as she crossed the street.

He drove away from the scene and was caught a short time later, police said.

The victim is a 35-year-old woman. Authorities have not released her identity.

Gather has been charged with felony counts of reckless homicide/motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury death and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.
