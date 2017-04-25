Man charged in fatal I-88 shooting

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --Illinois State Police announced they've arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of a truck driver on I-88 last week.
State police said Anthony Tillmon, 34, of Lansing, Ill., shot and killed Edward Munoz, 43, after an apparent road rage incident. Police said they do not believe the suspect and victim had ties to each other.
"It's not going to bring Eddie back, but at least something's being done," said Pastor Larry Perez, U-Turn Covenant Church.
Perez, Munoz's pastor, said he still can't believe what happened on Friday, April 21.
Police said Munoz was driving along I-88 near York Road when he was shot. He was able to pull over afterwards and avoid an accident, and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he died. Police said Tillman did not stop after the shooting.
"Just hearing right now, this, is... now there's some answers," he said.
Tillmon is charged with one count of first degree murder. He is being held at DuPage County Jail and is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday morning.
Munoz's fiancee told ABC 7 Eyewitness news that the father and grandfather lived in Northlake and drove a truck during the week. He was minutes from getting off work when he was shot.
He was close to his large family and active in church.
"He would give bikes. He was there for the kids, just giving to the community. He was a person that was willing to do what he could just to help other people," Perez said.