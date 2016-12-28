NEWS

Man charged in Libertyville's first homicide in 10 years

Kenneth Seplak (Libertyville Police Department)

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A judge set bail at $3 million Wednesday for a 37-year-old man charged in Libertyville's first homicide in 10 years.

Kenneth Seplak, of Round Lake Beach, appeared in court Wednesday after he was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old David Gorski, who was found fatally shot in his vehicle on Friday.

The Daily Herald reported that investigators believe Seplak killed Gorski after seeing him go to a movie with a woman he was stalking.

Libertyville has not had a murder since the November 2006 shooting of a Deerfield teenager during what investigators called a scheduled drug transaction outside a local pet salon.

Seplak's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 25.
