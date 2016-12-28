A judge set bail at $3 million Wednesday for a 37-year-old man charged in Libertyville's first homicide in 10 years.Kenneth Seplak, of Round Lake Beach, appeared in court Wednesday after he was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old David Gorski, who was found fatally shot in his vehicle on Friday.The Daily Herald reported that investigators believe Seplak killed Gorski after seeing him go to a movie with a woman he was stalking.Libertyville has not had a murder since the November 2006 shooting of a Deerfield teenager during what investigators called a scheduled drug transaction outside a local pet salon.Seplak's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 25.