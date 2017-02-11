NEWS

Man charged in murder of his wife in Orland Park

Raymond Homolka (Orland Park Police Department)

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 60-year-old man was charged Saturday in the murder of his wife in south suburban Orland Park, police said.

Mary Homolka, 60, was found dead Friday afternoon in the family's home in the 14000-block of Sheri Lane. She sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Her husband, Raymond Homolka, was charged with first-degree murder. He appeared during a bond hearing Saturday at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
Related Topics:
newshomicideOrland Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Orland Park police investigating woman's death
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Democrats, advocates question ICE enforcement raids after hundreds of arrests
11-year-old girl shot in the head on South Side
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
More News
Top Stories
11-year-old girl shot in the head on South Side
Boy, 11, killed in Englewood crash with CTA bus
Road rage suspected in fatal Lake Shore Drive crash, police say
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Woman fatally shot by Chicago police in North Center ID'd
Democrats, advocates question ICE enforcement raids after hundreds of arrests
Woman in critical condition after South Side crash
Show More
US investigators corroborate some aspects of the Russia dossier
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
2017 Chicago Auto Show opens to public
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Dozens protest outside a Chicago Planned Parenthood clinic
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Debut models at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
More Photos