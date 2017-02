Man charged in murder of his wife in Orland Park

A 60-year-old man was charged Saturday in the murder of his wife in south suburban Orland Park , police said.Mary Homolka, 60, was found dead Friday afternoon in the family's home in the 14000-block of Sheri Lane. She sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Her husband, Raymond Homolka, was charged with first-degree murder. He appeared during a bond hearing Saturday at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.