Man convicted of killing Gary police officer in 1981 released from prison

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">George Yaros. (Family provided photo)</span></div>
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A man convicted of killing a Gary police officer in 1981 has been released from prison.

Zolo Azania walked out of the Miami Correctional Facility in Indiana Monday morning.

Azania was found guilty of shooting and killing Gary Police Lieutenant George Yaros during a bank robbery. He was later sentenced to death twice for that crime, but the Indiana Supreme Court overturned both of those sentences.

Azania, formerly known as Rufus Averhart, accepted a 74-year-sentence in 2008. He earned good-time credit that shortened his prison stay.

Tim Yaros of Valparaiso tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times he feels like he let his father down by agreeing with prosecutors to drop their bid for a death sentence against Azania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
