NEWS

Man walking dogs dead after falling down stairs

A dog walker was killed in Brooklyn while walking two pit bulls.

Eyewitness News
CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn --
A 53-year-old man who was walking two dogs died after he apparently fell down a staircase in Brooklyn.

The man, identified as Christian "CJ" Dallett, of Massachusetts, was in town for the weekend, and helping his girlfriend who is a professional dog walker.

He had just picked up the dogs, a pit bull and a mixed breed, Thursday night from a client's Carroll Street apartment, when he fell down the stairs.

The owner called the girlfriend to let her know Dallett had fallen. She was in the area walking another dog.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Related Topics:
newsdog attackbrooklyn newsCarroll Gardens
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old girl found, father in custody
Man charged with shooting 17-year-old in Jefferson Park
Lyft driver's life saved by observant passenger
More News
Top Stories
Amtrak computer glitch ties up morning Metra trains at Union Station
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
What are your legal rights if ICE agents show up at your door?
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Naperville police say they know who mystery man in tuxedo is
JC Penney closing up to 140 stores
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Show More
Man charged with shooting 17-year-old in Jefferson Park
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old girl found, father in custody
SWAT officers suspended after missing 2 suspects in post-standoff sweep
Chicago Weather: Lightning strikes Ravenswood Manor house, hail pelts area
White House: Feds will step up marijuana law enforcement
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos