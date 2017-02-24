A 53-year-old man who was walking two dogs died after he apparently fell down a staircase in Brooklyn.The man, identified as Christian "CJ" Dallett, of Massachusetts, was in town for the weekend, and helping his girlfriend who is a professional dog walker.He had just picked up the dogs, a pit bull and a mixed breed, Thursday night from a client's Carroll Street apartment, when he fell down the stairs.The owner called the girlfriend to let her know Dallett had fallen. She was in the area walking another dog.The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.