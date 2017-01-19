Man robbed, shot while warming up car in South Austin

A man who was warming up his car early Thursday morning was shot during a robbery on Chicago's West Side, police said.The 50-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 5000-block of West Ohio Street in the city's South Austin neighborhood around 4:15 a.m. when police said two men walked up at pulled him out.The robbers took $100 in cash and shot him in the leg before running away, police said. The victim was transported in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.Area North detectives are handling the investigation. Police said the victim is not affiliated with any gangs. No one is in custody.