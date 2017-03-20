  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD announces expansion of predictive crime fighting strategy...Coming up at 1 PM
Man says roommates unknowingly lived with corpse for days

A dead body was in a southwest Houston home for days before roommates called the police.

HOUSTON --
The body of a middle-aged man was found in a home in southwest Houston after being dead for several days, police said.

Residents called 911 around 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said the man appeared to have died midweek. He was found with a stab wound and a cord around his neck at the home in the 9200 block of Willow Meadow, according to officers. No cause of death has been released.

Eyewitness News spoke to a man outside the home Sunday who asked to not be identified. He said he is one of the several roommates who live there and he's the one who called 911 as soon as he discovered the body.

"My other roommate, he knew he was there but didn't call them. He didn't tell me why," the man said.

He said the victim, whose name has not been released, was an Uber driver and he noticed his car had not moved in days.

Police took several people in for questioning, including the resident who said he called 911.

No arrests have been announced.
