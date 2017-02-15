NEWS

Chad Robertson, 25, who was shot by Amtrak police outside Union Station dies

Chad Robertson, 25, was shot by an Amtrak police officer outside Union Station (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Minneapolis man who was shot by Amtrak police near Chicago's Union Station has died.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says 25-year-old Chad Robertson died Wednesday.

Robertson was on a stopover in Chicago, waiting to board a bus to Minneapolis near Union Station on Wednesday, Feb. 7. His family said he was approached and shot for no apparent reason. The officer shot him in the left shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Guglielmi says the man wounds were considered non-life threatening at the time. Officers found cash and drugs on Robertson at the scene, police said, but they did not find any kind of weapon.

Robertson was the father of two young children and worked construction in Minnesota. His family said he went to Union Station the night he was shot because it was cold and he wanted to warm up.

Amtrak issued a statement, saying, "Amtrak is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chad Robertson. Amtrak is cooperating fully with the Chicago Police Department and State's Attorney's office as they conduct an independent investigation. As there is a pending investigation, we are unable to comment further."

Attorney Douglas Hopson of Chicago told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that Robertson's family will now be considering a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingamtrakman killedChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Family of man shot by Amtrak Police officer calls for justice
Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump's secretary of labor pick Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination
Rick Bayless will close Chicago restaurants for Thursday immigrant action
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Lake Bluff school officials send teacher sexual abuse notice
Rick Bayless will close Chicago restaurants for Thursday immigrant action
Show More
Police: Man arrested after armed robbery of Skokie Walgreens
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
Nearly 125 CFD graduates honored at Navy Pier ceremony
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
Caregivers continue to work without salary due to budget crisis
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos