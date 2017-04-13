A man was shot early Thursday morning while standing in a garage on Chicago's Southwest Side.Police said the 40-year-old man was approached around 12:01 a.m. in the 4600-block of South Kedzie Avenue in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood by two males he didn't know. They opened fire, striking him in the chest and abdomen.He was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.Area Central detectives are working to determine a motive. It is unclear whether the shooting was random or the victim was the target of a robbery. No one is in custody.Police are likely checking cameras in the area for surveillance video that may have captured these suspects running away or getting into a car.Investigators have not released a description of the suspects.Brighton Park residents should stay alert for any suspicious activity and relay that information to police.