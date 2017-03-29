NEWS

Man steals cell phone from 4-year-old inside Walmart

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man has been arrested after police say he stole a cell phone from a 4-year-old girl inside a Walmart store in Florida. (WPVI)

A man has been arrested after police say he stole a cell phone from a 4-year-old girl inside a Walmart store in Florida.

Little Angelina's father, Nelson Quiles, says he was so eager to catch the crook who stole his daughter's cell phone that he sent a text message to her number.

And the robber, Mykhal Henderson, responded.

"I was telling him he should return the phone because he stole it from a 4-year-old. He pretty much laughed in my face," said Nelson.

The response came back right away: "Ok well the Walmart floor said I can have it."

Henderson said he found the phone on the floor and was going to keep it.

Soon after, cops tracked him down through an online order he placed and arrested him at a traffic stop where he confessed.

So while Angelina will be getting her phone back, the story has a lot of people asking a lot of questions including: When should kids get phones in the first place?

Volusia County Sheriff's officials tell WKMG the girl left her phone on the floor at the Walmart store in Deltona. It was gone when the family returned to look for it.

A deputy reviewed the store's surveillance video and saw the suspect pick up the phone, then go to the store's online pickup counter. She found his name - Mykhal Henderson - on a receipt and deputies arrested him during a traffic stop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldcellphonerobberywalmartbig talkerstrendingFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chris Christie denies rift with Jared Kushner, says pair 'get along just great'
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
More News
Top Stories
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Crayola to retire crayon for 1st time ever
Teen fights off alleged abductors in her driveway
HS student suspended over haircut
Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game
Woman killed while helping friend confront child's father, police say
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
Show More
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
Shots fired by police near Capitol Hill; woman apprehended
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast reunites in Instagram photo
Son of man wounded in ICE shooting due in bond court
More News
Top Video
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
Son of man wounded in ICE shooting due in bond court
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Man describes terrifying crash with 30 lb. wild turkey in Indiana
More Video