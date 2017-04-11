NEWS

Man tells cops, 'Let me go, I want the baby' during arrest for allegedly trying to take infant on subway

NEW YORK --
A man under the influence of drugs attempted to kidnap a 4-month-old on a Brooklyn subway Sunday night, according to police.

Four-month-old Barbie was fast asleep Monday night when a man tried to snatch her from her mom.

"He said, 'give me the baby, I want to carry the baby. I only want the girl'," said Yurbabina Pena, mother.

The infant was in her car seat, riding the J train near the Alabama Station in Brownsville with her mother and her 3-year-old cousin around 11 p.m. when 30-year-old Rafael Martinez struck up a conversation with her. And at first, she says it seemed normal.

"He said, 'How old is she?' I said, 'Four months.' He said, 'Oh, she's so big.' And I said, 'Yes, thank you.'" Pena said.

But a few minutes into the small talk she says he flipped out and reached for the car seat.

"He grabbed it on the side, and he wanted to take her out of the car seat, but he couldn't because she was strapped in," Pena said.

While many straphangers either just gawked or ignored the 30-second struggle, Pena said a Good Samaritan finally jumped in and pulled Martinez away.

"I'm never taking it again, not with her," Pena said.

Martinez got off the train and was arrested. Police said he told them in Spanish, "Let me go. I want the baby."

Martinez is in jail on $7,500 bail. Charges against him include drug possession and endangering welfare of child. He was arraigned overnight Monday.

