NEWS

Man wounded after shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

Illinois State Police investigate a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night. (Captured News)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A shooting shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway and left a man wounded late Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 43rd Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was a passenger in a car when someone pulled up and opened fire. The victim was wounded in the chest and is listed in stable condition at Stroger Hospital.

State police shut down all inbound lanes between 47th Street and Pershing Road for about two hours overnight. The expressway has since reopened.
Related Topics:
newsshootingexpressway shootingFuller ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
6 hurt after car hits tow truck, building in South Loop
'Blind Sheik' linked to 1993 World Trade Center bombing dies in US federal prison
Southern California storm-related deaths climb to at least 5
More News
Top Stories
Record warming trend continues Sunday
6 hurt after car hits tow truck, building in South Loop
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
National Zoo saying goodbye to panda, Bao Bao, relocating to China
Protecting pets from canine flu
Man, 23, fatally shot in Back of the Yards nightclub
Show More
Off-duty Cook County correctional officer shot in leg
Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision, dies
Zima, 1990s-era clear malt beverage, to return, reports say
'Trash Raccoon' hitches seven-mile ride
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at Brookfield Zoo
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos