NEWS

March held in remembrance of slain 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (WLS) --
During the March for Peace on Friday, the community came together to remember a young girl killed by gun violence and to call for an end to the bloodshed.

They wore t-shirts reading "Dare 2 Care, Increase the Peace" and marched in honor of 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers, who was shot and killed in February while playing basketball with friends in Washington Park.

No one has been arrested.

One mother who marched said her son was shot last July 4th and survived, but she said the pain isn't gone.

"Even though I don't want to think about it, I have to relive it every day because of what's going on in the neighborhood, and what recently happened," said the mother.

Organizers hoped Friday's show of force and positive energy will have a positive influence.
Related Topics:
newschild shotchild killedWashington ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Kanari Gentry-Bowers' funeral held in Washington Park
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Colorado woman's remains found under grave of WWII veteran
3 arrested in connection with Atlanta highway fire
Tucson police: Remains of missing 6-year-old found
White House officials played role in surfacing documents Nunes viewed
More News
Top Stories
7 killed in 3 shootings within a mile in South Shore
Son of Congressman Danny Davis found dead
1 dead after car pulled from lake in Homewood
Tucson police: Remains of missing 6-year-old found
I-Team: South Shore eatery attack was revenge hit
Man shot by 2 police depts 2 hours apart, with woman, 4 kids in tow, dies
UIC men's swimmer accused of taking video of women's locker room
Show More
Colorado woman's remains found under grave of WWII veteran
Violent 3-vehicle crash kills driver waiting to pay toll
EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. recalled for potential defect
18 scariest things that could happen in your sleep
Video of LaPorte HS student sex abuse posted on social media, authorities say
More News
Photos
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
More Photos