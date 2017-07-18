CHICAGO SHOOTING

Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 60-year-old Marine veteran was fatally shot Saturday during an attempted armed robbery in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

Robert Sharpe was walking in the 400-block of West Kedzie Avenue around 4:57 a.m. to go get a dialysis treatment for diabetes when a man approached him and demanded his money. When Sharpe refused to hand over his wallet, the man shot him in the shoulder and ran away, heading east on Franklin Blvd, police said.

Sharpe was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced.

The shooter is described as a black man, 5'10" to 6'0" tall, wearing dark clothing and a white half mask with red on it. He was carrying a chrome revolver.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8261.
