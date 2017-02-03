Mass mooning planned at Chicago's Trump Tower

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hundreds of people plan to moon the Chicago's Trump Tower in an eye-catching attempt to persuade Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
According to the Facebook event for "Chicago Moons the Trump Tower," interested parties should meet at Trump Tower around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and be prepared to drop their pants by "the crack" of 4:00 p.m.
The Facebook event reads: "Donald Trump doesn't think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let's show him that we do in the classiest way possible!"
So far, more than 400 people on Facebook said they will attend, and another 1,700 said they're interested.