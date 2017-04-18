NEWS

Mayor meets with anti-violence organization UCAN about gun laws

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel took his case for stronger gun laws to an organization working to protect teens from violence.

The mayor spoke with the young men of UCAN in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood. He talked about how they have to learn to make good decisions, and addressed the need for what he calls "strong and sensible" laws for licensing gun dealers.

"This legislation is a component of the strategy and a philosophy of making sure every child counts in the city of Chicago," Mayor Emanuel said.

"I would be very relieved if the guns was off the street only because my little brother is always outside," said Se'quan Curry, UCAN.

The mayor said Chicago can't just rely on federal laws, saying they're too weak.
