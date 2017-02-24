Metra CEO announces plans to retire at end of 2017

The executive director and CEO of Metra is retiring at the end of the year.Don Orseno announced Friday that he will be leaving the agency after 43 years of service.He began his career with Metra in 1974 as a ticket collector and slowly worked his way up the ladder.Orseno said he's looking forward to retirement."It's important now it's time to sit back and spend time with my wife and family and friends and do some of the things you worked your life to do," he said.Orseno said he told the board about his retirement now so they have plenty of time to name his successor.