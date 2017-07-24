Mother, 2-year-old son killed in Beecher crash

A 29-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were killed early Monday in a two-vehicle crash in south suburban Beecher, police said.The woman's two other sons, age 4 and 6, were also in the vehicle and in critical condition Monday afternoon at St. Margaret Hospital in Indiana.The identities of the victims were not immediately released. Police initially said the deceased boy was 3, but he was 2 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At about 8:30 a.m., the woman was driving a 2014 Subaru Outback when it was struck by a pickup truck at Yates Avenue and Corning Road in unincorporated Beecher, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.The 2002 Chevy S10 pickup was traveling eastbound on Corning Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. The Subaru was traveling northbound on Yates Avenue and did not have a stop sign.The male pickup driver entered the intersection and struck the Subaru on the driver's side and caused her vehicle to go off the roadway into a field. The driver sustained minor injuries.At about 2 p.m., investigators remained on the scene. Roads are expected to re-open no later than 4:30 p.m.