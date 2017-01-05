Mother marks murdered son's birthday by feeding the homeless

Ten years after Terrell Bosley was shot and killed outside a church in Chicago the crime remains unsolved, and on what would have been his 29th birthday his mother honored his memory by reaching out to help others."I was praying to God to just give me strength," Pam Bosley said of the night she lost her son.Nearly 11 years later hasn't gotten any easier for her to get out the door and get moving. She credits God with helping her put one foot in front of the other when her mind often takes her back to that dreadful day when she lost her son."Every day it plays back and forth. You don't get over this," she said.Back in 2006, Terrell, 18, was gunned down while heading to choir practice at a South Side church."If you know something, say something because the person who murdered my son should be locked up and I need them off the street. They should not be able to enjoy life, enjoy their family while I am visiting my son at the cemetery," Bosley said.Thursday she went shopping in memory of her son, picking up groceries to feed the homeless."I want to be able to give back and show love on behalf of Terrell because Terrell loved people. Today I am having some of the food catered. I am having macaroni and cheese, string beans. My sister made chicken. I am giving them rib tips and meatballs. So that's the menu," she said.Over the years, Pam has been involved in various projects to make the community better, but not cause more personal than fighting to end the city's violence epidemic."This past year is just, is unacceptable. In Chicago I think that we have became desensitized to violence. We have allowed this happen," she said.Bosley and a group of volunteers will pass out the food along Lower Wacker Drive Thursday night. They said they hope to feed about 75 people.